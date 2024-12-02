OnePay and Klarna launch Swipe to Finance

US-based fintech OnePay has partnered with Klarna to launch Swipe to Finance, a OnePay Later option that offers OnePay Cash clients the opportunity to pay over time after checkout.

The new feature is powered by Klarna and will be launched in the upcoming months, allowing eligible OnePay Cash customers to turn recent purchases into fixed-term payment plans within the OnePay app. The solution is currently available for debit transactions.

Payments after purchases

Post-purchase payments become key to how individuals manage their finances. With Swipe to Finance, derived by Klarna, OnePay offers a simple, convenient, and transparent way to manage purchases after they’ve been made, directly on the OnePay app. This is a significant step in pushing the adoption of smarter payment options and meeting customers’ needs and demands, offering them more control in how they choose to pay.

Swipe to Finance is the first step in OnePay’s and Klarna’s shared mission to bring simple and transparent payment options to their customers. This comes after the instalment-loan partnership announcement made in March 2025. More products and capabilities are scheduled for later this year, expanding the company’s flexible payment options to reach more consumers and grow its customer network.

The initiative with Klarna follows OnePay’s collaboration with Google. The company joined Google's Agent Payments Protocol to contribute to the future development of AI payments. This signals the company’s commitment to making agentic commerce more secure, transparent, and convenient for consumers, merchants, and developers.

OnePay is expected to help improve the way payment methods are stored, selected, and used by AI agents. As AI commerce is the next wave of financial solutions, many companies, including Mastercard, joined Google’s protocol to contribute to the shift and ensure that agentic commerce is safely and transparently utilised.