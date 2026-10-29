Under the agreement, cruise lines that rely on Fexco payUnite’s payment orchestration platform can now choose to work with Nuvei for card payments. The technical integration between the two companies is already live, and it supports cruise operators, including Virgin Voyages.

The partnership adds Nuvei as another payment provider option within the Fexco payUnite environment. Merchants on the platform can therefore reach Nuvei without setting up a separate connection.

Integration through an existing orchestration layer

Businesses that already use Fexco can connect with Nuvei through their current orchestration platform. In practice, cruise lines can add Nuvei to their existing setup as a further choice of payment provider. They do not need to change the system they use to manage their payment flows.

According to the announcement, this approach follows the multi-provider logic that orchestration platforms are built around. Merchants can add or select providers within a single setup instead of maintaining separate integrations with each one. In addition, for cruise lines already on Fexco payUnite, the immediate change is one more card payment option available through infrastructure they already operate.

The integration is live with Virgin Voyages. This indicates that the arrangement is already in use with at least one cruise operator rather than at an early announcement stage.

Payment requirements in the cruise sector

According to Nuvei, payments are becoming more complex for cruise operators. The company said cruise lines need to serve travellers from different countries, support varying payment preferences, and maximise revenue across several markets at once.

Nuvei presents the partnership as a way to give cruise lines more flexibility in how they manage payments. The company also stated that the arrangement gives operators access to its capabilities for optimising payment performance, improving conversion, and supporting international growth.

These requirements reflect the operating conditions of cruise businesses, which sell to customers in multiple markets. Being able to choose between providers within one orchestration platform is one way operators can respond to them.