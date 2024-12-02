Nuvei has launched its AI-driven Integration Agent, a solution that helps merchants and partners connect to its global payments infrastructure in hours rather than weeks.

The launch simplifies technical integration and strengthens Nuvei’s mission to embed AI across the payments lifecycle, enabling businesses to go live faster, reduce errors, and access optimisation tools for revenue growth.

Eliminating challenges in payments

Built on the open Model Context Protocol (MCP), the Integration Agent improves technical integration, one of the most time-consuming issues in payments. It translated Nuvei’s technical documentation into a standardised format that LLMs can interpret directly, and reduces friction and manual effort throughout the integration process.

For enterprise merchants, small improvements in payment performance, such as faster onboarding and optimised approval rates, can unlock significant revenue. This can better position businesses in today’s competitive and rapidly evolving commerce ecosystem.

The rollout reflects Nuvei’s adoption of agentic commerce, where AI agents connect payment workflows for optimisation. The Integration Agent is the first step in Nuvei’s plans to enter the agentic commerce space, with additional agents planned to extend optimisation across fraud detection, revenue optimisation, and transaction performance, as well as additional AI-driven improvements across Nuvei’s technology stack and operations.

Recent initiatives from Nuvei include an AI-driven underwriting engine that improves automatic approvals of partner applications, helping merchants start processing revenue faster, and predictive interchange models that support merchants to optimise transaction costs and approval rates.

The agent is currently available in early access for select merchant partners, with broader rollout planned later this year and additional agents launching in 2026. Early adopters report 40% fewer errors, complex issues resolved in less than 30 minutes, non-technical users being able to generate working integration code, and integration timelines reduced from weeks to hours.

For more information about Nuvei, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.