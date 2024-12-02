Samsung Wallet launches in Indonesia

Samsung Electronics Indonesia has launched Samsung Wallet in the country, integrated directly into smartphones.

The wallet allows the storage of boarding passes, membership cards, and digital keys in a user-friendly app. With this rollout, Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7, and Galaxy S25 Series users can get Samsung Wallet through the latest app update or by updating it for free on the Google Play Store or Galaxy Store.

More about Samsung Wallet

Samsung aims to offer security and convenience with this new launch, simplifying Indonesians’ digital lifestyles by allowing them to manage multiple needs in a single place, including digital keys, such as car keys, on their smartphones. This is supported by collaborations with various brands, such as BMW, Mini, and BYD, which created an integrated digital ecosystem. For frequent travellers, the wallet also simplifies flight check-ins by storing tickets and boarding passes.

Samsung Wallet is also connected to a broad network of retailers across Indonesia, making membership cards and benefits easier to access. All these alliances aim to create an all-in-one solution for multiple lifestyle needs. The Galaxy Z Flip7's compact design allows users to directly access memberships conveniently, even from the cover screen.

Besides convenience, Samsung focuses on security, making the wallet protected by Samsung Knox, a military-grade security platform. Knox safeguards the confidentiality of user information through a multi-layered security system that includes data encryption and fingerprint authentication, making sure that the device owner is the only one who can access the data. Sensitive data is stored in an isolated environment called Secure Element, which delivers an additional layer of defence against digital or physical threats.

As more and more Indonesians are adopting digitalisation, this can create issues when it comes to card and app management. Samsung Wallet aims to help as an all-in-one solution that combines all essential needs. Samsung is committed to offering optimised solutions that improve the digital lifestyle of its clients, making it more secure and easy to manage by leveraging the combination of intelligent software and modern hardware. This delivers an ecosystem that allows users to live a secure and simple digital life.