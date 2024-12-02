Amazon Brazil has partnered with Nubank to improve the online shopping experience by integrating NuPay into Amazon’s store.

This way, clients will gain access to special payment conditions, such as an additional credit limit and more instalment options, democratising millions of Brazilians’ access to online shopping.

More options for Brazilian shoppers

Clients can safely enable NuPay in a few steps, without a physical card or the need to enter data. They will see the NuPay option at checkout without leaving the Amazon.com.br or Amazon Shopping page. Additionally, the eligible Nubank clients may also have access to an extra limit for their purchases, with the possibility of instalments up to 24 times with interest. The new capability is being launched in phases, being made available over the next few weeks to all clients, starting with the interest-bearing instalment option and the option for an additional limit, with interest-free credit and debit options coming soon.

The entire initiative reflects Amazon’s commitment to offering new developments that support freedom of choice, payment convenience, and access to instalments to Brazilian customers. The integration with the bank ensures that the new features are reliable and secure, with systems developed to protect customer data and ensure privacy. The payment linking functionality via NuPay is compliant with strict standards, such as physical, electronic, and procedural measures for personal information management.

To access the feature, Nubank clients can use the Amazon Shopping app or the Amazon.com.br website, put their items in the basket and choose NuPay at checkout. The process will then guide the shoppers to authorise the linking of NuPay with Amazon through a code sent by the bank. The journey is completed without interacting with the Nubank app. When the link is established, customers can access the additional limit and instalment options in future purchases, using them without authorisation.