Dubai expands digital wallet payments for government services

Dubai’s Department of Finance (DOF) has approved the use of global digital wallets for settling government fees. The move marked a new phase in the city’s ongoing shift toward a cashless public sector. The update allows residents, businesses, and tourists to use a wider range of payment platforms for government-related transactions, with full implementation expected before the end of 2025.

Under the expanded framework, government entities across Dubai will now accept payments through Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, WeChat Pay, RuPay, and Diners. The initiative also supports India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Soft POS, and Tap to Pay services, expanding access for international users. These payments can be processed via the DubaiPay gateway and the DubaiNow app, both of which already handle multiple government services.

Digital payments growth and financial inclusion

Officials from the DOF said the inclusion of international digital wallets represents an important stage in Dubai’s efforts to reduce reliance on cash and enhance transparency in public transactions. The development is part of the wider Dubai Cashless Strategy, which aims to bring cash-based transactions below 10% by 2026. According to the department, expanding digital options will also help strengthen financial inclusion and support the emirate’s digital economy objectives.

Industry observers believe the integration of widely used global wallets will make it easier for visitors and expatriates to pay for government services, particularly as mobile payments continue to rise in popularity across the region.

Recent data highlights that the UAE leads the Middle East in digital payment adoption, a trend reinforced by government initiatives and consumer preferences. Studies have shown that both merchants and consumers are increasingly turning to digital assets and stablecoins for everyday and cross-border transactions. A separate report found that the UAE recorded a 42% increase in digital asset activity year-on-year, with holdings reaching roughly USD 30 billion. Authorities are also exploring a central bank digital currency to expand domestic payment options further.