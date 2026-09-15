Nuvei and Kolleno have partnered to integrate global payment acceptance into Kolleno's AI-powered order-to-cash platform.

The collaboration embeds Nuvei's payment network directly into Kolleno's finance workflows, allowing customers to pay invoices without leaving the platform used to manage collections, disputes, cash application, and forecasting.

The move targets a recurring issue in B2B invoicing: late payment. According to the companies, this is an issue affecting more than half of B2B invoices, a problem they attribute in part to a structural disconnect between the systems used to chase payments and those used to process and reconcile them. Each handoff between these separate systems creates opportunities for delay, customer confusion about payment methods, or manual reconciliation errors by finance teams.

Finance departments have increasingly adopted AI to automate collections, cash application, and forecasting processes. However, payment acceptance has typically remained separate from these automated workflows, requiring a distinct system outside the platform finance teams use daily.

Integration details and platform capabilities

Under the partnership, Kolleno's AI-based tools continue to automate collections activity according to workflows configured by finance teams, while Nuvei's infrastructure enables customers to complete payments within the same interface, regardless of payment method or location. This removes a separate step previously required to process payments outside Kolleno's system, with the aim of shortening the path between invoice issuance and payment reconciliation.

Kolleno's order-to-cash platform covers accounts receivable automation, including collections, dispute management, cash application, credit risk monitoring, and cash flow forecasting. The company holds SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certifications.

Nuvei's platform supports the full transaction lifecycle for cross-border and local commerce, with reach in more than 190 markets and support for over 720 alternative payment methods. The company has shown interest in supporting agentic commerce as AI-driven payment initiation develops across the industry.

This move mirrors Nuvei's partnership with BlackLine, announced earlier in 2026, which embedded payment acceptance into BlackLine's invoice-to-cash platform for enterprise customers. Both partnerships follow similar objectives: linking Nuvei's payment infrastructure directly to finance platforms to close the gap between invoicing, collections, and payment settlement, reducing manual reconciliation across finance workflows.