Nuvei and BlackLine partner on invoice-to-cash payments

Nuvei has partnered with BlackLine to embed payment acceptance within BlackLine's invoice-to-cash platform for enterprise customers.

The partnership is already live with enterprise customers, according to the companies.

According to the companies, invoice-to-cash processes have become largely digital in recent years, with invoicing, accounts receivable, and financial reporting increasingly managed through dedicated finance platforms. Payment acceptance, however, has often remained separate from these workflows. This disconnect can delay collections, require manual reconciliation between payment records and open invoices, and reduce visibility into a company's cash position.

Through the process of combining BlackLine's invoice presentment and payment functionality with Nuvei's payments infrastructure, the two companies aim to close this gap. Under the partnership, customers can settle an invoice at the point of receipt, with the payment automatically matched to the corresponding receivable.

Through the integration, enterprises using BlackLine can accept cards, bank transfers, and local payment methods directly on an invoice. In addition, incoming payments are matched to open receivables without manual keying, while payment status and cash position can be tracked in real time. Payers are given a single interface through which to view, query, and settle an invoice. The companies state that funds can be collected in 150 currencies across more than 190 markets without customers needing to leave their existing finance systems.

Executive comments

Phil Fayer, Chair and CEO of Nuvei, said the company aims for payments to function as part of the invoice-to-cash process rather than as a separate workflow, noting that finance teams expect payment functionality to operate within the systems they already use for receivables, collections, and cash flow management.

Andy Liley, Managing Director, Invoice-to-Cash at BlackLine, said finance leaders face pressure to improve cash flow while operating more efficiently, and that payment flexibility has often been managed separately from invoicing and receivables systems.

Industry context

The partnership reflects a broader trend of payment acceptance being incorporated into finance technology stacks rather than operating as a standalone function. For Nuvei, the integration extends its payments infrastructure into platforms used by finance departments to manage liquidity, working capital, and cash flow. For BlackLine, it adds payment settlement capability to a platform historically focused on invoice presentment, accounts receivable, and financial reporting for the office of the CFO.

Neither company disclosed financial terms of the partnership or specified which enterprise customers are currently using the integration.