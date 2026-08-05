Unlimit has partnered with Mattilda to support the digitalisation of payments in Mexico's education sector.

The collaboration is aimed at replacing manual and legacy payment methods with digital processes intended to be more convenient, efficient, and scalable for institutions, students, and families.

Through the partnership, Mattilda has access to digital payment processing for debit and credit cards, instalment plans, and recurring payments in Mexico, along with integration of SPEI-based payment methods. Unlimit also provides Mattilda with payment optimisation tools designed to improve approval rates, alongside fraud prevention and chargeback management capabilities. Additionally, Mattilda has gained visibility into payment performance, including reporting broken down by educational institution using its platform.

Unlimit's integration is also intended to support Mattilda's expansion into other Latin American markets, allowing the company to enter new countries without having to rebuild its payment infrastructure for each one.

Martina Selser, Head of Growth and Expansion, Americas at Unlimit, the partnership combines Mattilda's focus on financial management within education with Unlimit's infrastructure to support a more scalable payments ecosystem for institutions, students, and families, and to lay groundwork for Mattilda's expansion across Latin America. Moreover, Adrián Garza, Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer of Mattilda, stated that the company's aim has been to simplify school fee payments, and that Unlimit's infrastructure has helped improve approval rates and support the scalability required for its next phase of growth, both in Mexico and across the wider region.

Market context

The partnership comes as digital payment adoption for education-related spending increases in Mexico. According to AMVO's Online Sales Study, 41% of surveyed consumers reported purchasing education- and course-related products and services between one and three times per month in 2025, while 11% reported making such purchases weekly. These figures point to recurring, frequent transaction patterns in the sector, which digital payment infrastructure providers position as relevant to institutions managing tuition collection at scale.

For Mattilda, the partnership addresses operational requirements tied to processing recurring and instalment-based payments across multiple institutions, while positioning the company for entry into additional markets in the region using a single payment integration rather than market-by-market infrastructure builds.