Fiserv and Mastercard have announced a global partnership integrating Mastercard Merchant Cloud into Fiserv Commerce Hub for enterprise merchants.

Under the agreement, Mastercard Merchant Cloud will be integrated into Fiserv Commerce Hub, giving merchants and enterprise platforms a single connection to Mastercard's merchant services across online, mobile, and in-store channels. The companies said the integration combines Fiserv's merchant acquiring capabilities with Mastercard's merchant services within one platform, allowing merchants operating across multiple geographies and sales channels to access payment acceptance and value-added services through a unified experience.

Moreover, the combined capabilities are intended to support merchants seeking to expand into new markets, manage payment performance across channels, and adapt to structural changes in commerce. Sanjay Saraf, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Merchant Solutions at Fiserv, said that enterprise merchants are increasingly seeking to simplify complex payment ecosystems while maintaining consistent experiences across channels and markets, adding that the integration is intended to help streamline operations and support market expansion, subject to availability and applicable requirements.

Chiro Aikat, co-president, Americas, Mastercard, said the integration includes capabilities intended to support agentic commerce, framing the aim as helping merchants adapt to a changing digital economy. At the same time, Lia Cao, Chief Revenue Officer, Merchant Solutions at Fiserv, said the partnership is intended to address the growing complexity of commerce by combining the two companies' capabilities, expanding access for eligible enterprise merchants to additional markets, customers, and commerce opportunities, where available.

Part of a broader collaboration

The companies describe the partnership as the latest step in a wider collaboration spanning merchant acquiring, issuing, digital assets, value-added services, and agentic commerce. Fiserv and Mastercard said they have worked together across these areas to support financial institutions and businesses in delivering more secure and scalable payment experiences.

In addition, both firms indicated that further technology integrations and commerce capabilities are under consideration, with implementation subject to product readiness, applicable requirements, and delivery timelines. No specific rollout date or list of eligible markets was disclosed in the announcement.

For the payments industry, the tie-up reflects a continuing trend among large payment networks and processors to consolidate merchant-facing services, such as acceptance and value-added tools, into single platforms. This reduces the need for merchants to integrate separately with multiple providers as they operate across a growing number of channels and geographies.