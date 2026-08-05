Plaid and Sierra partner to embed bank data in AI agents

Plaid and Sierra have partnered to give AI agents permissioned access to bank data within customer conversations.

The integration is designed to extend AI agents beyond single-turn interactions, where a customer asks a question and receives an answer, toward multi-step workflows that unfold over several days or weeks. Sierra recently launched a platform called Horizon, which allows agents to proactively manage tasks such as refinancing a loan, collecting an overdue payment, or progressing an insurance claim. These processes typically require access to financial information at specific points in a longer process, rather than in a single exchange.

Connecting financial data to ongoing workflows

Through the partnership, Sierra's agents can request permission to connect to a customer's bank account via Plaid Link during a conversation, rather than directing the customer to a separate channel. This allows the agent to verify finances or facilitate payments without ending the interaction.

One example described by the companies involves loan applications. When a borrower's credit score falls short of qualifying thresholds, an agent can use Plaid Link to request access to the applicant's bank account and assess income and spending patterns as an alternative data point. This can allow an application to continue rather than being declined outright. In addition, the companies said the approach could extend to other financial workflows, including insurance claims and fraud resolution, where an agent needs additional information to determine the next step in a process.

Given the sensitivity of financial data, the integration includes several safeguards. Access to a customer's bank account is granted only after explicit permission through Plaid, and Sierra has built in monitoring of AI responses, compliance checks, and mechanisms allowing human agents to intervene when required. The companies said these controls address the trust and accuracy requirements associated with financial conversations, which they described as higher than for other categories of AI interaction.

Part of a broader shift toward embedded financial data

Plaid and Sierra positioned the partnership as an example of a wider move toward what they describe as intelligent finance, in which AI agents draw on permissioned financial data at the point it is needed, rather than customers navigating separate systems or channels. For Plaid, the partnership extends its data access infrastructure into conversational AI environments. For Sierra, it adds a financial data layer to agents already designed to manage multi-step customer workflows across sectors such as lending, insurance, and payments.