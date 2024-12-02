Nubank has launched a contactless payment feature for Android that consolidates Pix, debit, and credit into a single tap flow.

The feature, called 'Pay by Tap', allows customers to complete payments by bringing their NFC-enabled Android device close to a compatible contactless terminal. Users can choose to pay via Pix or through debit or credit, all within the same payment interface, as the rollout is being conducted gradually across Nubank's Android customer base.

How the feature works

The feature is accessible through two entry points within the Nubank app: under 'My Cards' as 'Tap to Pay', or within the Pix section as 'Contactless Pix'. Upon first access, a virtual card is automatically created and tokenised, with no manual configuration required from the user.

Authentication will required for each transaction, using either device biometrics or a password. Tokenisation means card data is not transmitted to the merchant at the point of sale, which Nubank states reduces exposure to fraud and theft. Users will also have the option to set Nubank as the default digital wallet on their device or add a shortcut to their Android home screen for faster access.

Consolidating payment methods in a single flow

According to the official press release, the integration brings together three distinct payment rails into a unified contactless experience. Pix, Brazil's instant payment system operated by the central bank, has seen broad consumer and merchant adoption since its launch in November 2020, and instalment-based Pix has further expanded its utility for higher-value purchases.

Furthermore, through the process of incorporating Pix alongside traditional card-based methods in a single tap flow, Nubank is addressing a practical gap in the contactless payments experience: the need to switch between apps or payment methods depending on the transaction type. The feature positions the smartphone as a standalone payment device for everyday in-person use.

Fausto Ibarra, Vice President of Digital Ecosystem at Nubank, noted that the goal is to simplify the payment journey, particularly for daily Pix use, by combining convenience, security, and flexibility in one experience.

Nubank, which is headquartered in Brazil, operates across Latin America and serves tens of millions of customers across the region. The gradual rollout approach is consistent with the company's standard practice for feature deployment across its large Android user base. No timeline has been provided for availability on iOS devices.