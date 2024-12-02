noon payments had joined First Abu Dhabi Bank Misr (FABMISR) in a strategic partnership to upgrade Egypt’s digital payments ecosystem.

Following the Central Bank of Egypt’s approval of noon payments as a licensed Payment Service Provider (PSP), the initiative focuses on improving digital payment services across the region and offers a simplified, integrated experience for ecommerce. noon payments and FABMISR’s strategic agreement showcases the importance of cooperation between banks and fintech companies as they advance digital payment solutions.

Accelerating digital payment adoption in Egypt

Working with noon payments underlines FABMISR’s commitment to assisting fintech companies specialising in ecommerce across the Middle East and North Africa, as well as the bank’s position as a player in the regional banking sector. As detailed by the financial institution’s officials, this move comes as a strategic step in developing an optimal digital payment solution that supports the accelerating advancement of ecommerce in Egypt. Additionally, FABMISR aims to provide integrated solutions that allow customers to access products and services and complete payments with ease. The bank intends to expand its payment acceptance offering to further facilitate the expansion of the payment acceptance business.

Furthermore, with this partnership, noon payments and FABMISR will be working on solidifying the future of digital payments while also opening more growth opportunities for local businesses and merchants. At the same time, the deal falls in line with the Central Bank of Egypt’s vision to advance toward a less cash-reliant society and the national financial inclusion agenda.

noon payments’ expansion

In recent months, noon payments has been directing its efforts towards further expanding its capabilities and footprint. September 2025 has been a productive month for the company, as it has joined forces with both MoneyHash and Visa.

As part of its collaboration with MoneyHash, noon payments sought to support access to localised payment methods across the GCC, with the two planning to allow businesses to integrate with MoneyHash and instantly activate regional payment options, including Mada, KNET, Benefit, Meeza, and Omannet, through a single API connection.

When it comes to Visa, the two teamed up at the end of September to roll out Visa Payment Passkey. This positioned noon payments as one of the first PSPs to provide this solution to its merchants and their customers. The strategic move enabled the introduction of Fast Identity Online-based authentication for payments, utilising the biometric capabilities of consumer devices for ecommerce authentication, developed to create a more secure and password-free online checkout experience for consumers and merchants in the Middle East.