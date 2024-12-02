Nium and Emirates NBD have announced further progress in their cross-border payments partnership.

They have extended the service across the Emirates NBD Group in the United Arab Emirates and are preparing for expansion into Saudi Arabia.

The partnership, first introduced in 2024, enables Emirates NBD customers to make real-time international transfers through Nium’s global payments infrastructure. The service is designed to provide faster, more reliable, and cost-efficient remittance options for individuals and businesses. By extending the collaboration across the wider Emirates NBD Group, access to real-time payout services has been broadened within the UAE market. Plans are also underway to roll out the service in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through Emirates NBD KSA.

The development comes against the backdrop of the UAE’s position as one of the largest remittance hubs worldwide. According to the World Bank, outbound remittance flows from the UAE were around USD 38.5 billion in 2023. With expatriates representing nearly 90% of the UAE’s population, the demand for efficient and affordable cross-border payment solutions continues to grow.





Growing role of fintech partnerships in MENA

Nium’s research report, Payments in the Middle East: The Next Frontier, underscores the role of strategic collaborations between financial institutions and fintech providers in driving innovation across the region. The expansion of the Emirates NBD–Nium partnership reflects this trend, aligning with efforts to increase financial inclusion, improve customer experience, and support regulatory harmonisation across the Middle East, North Africa, and Türkiye.

Emirates NBD has been focused on leveraging technology partnerships to improve its international payments offering. Integrating Nium’s infrastructure supports the bank’s broader strategy of strengthening digital capabilities and expanding regional connectivity. The upcoming extension into Saudi Arabia is expected to play a key role in meeting growing remittance demand within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

For Nium, the partnership strengthens its presence in a strategically important market. The company has positioned itself as a provider of real-time global payments infrastructure, enabling banks, businesses, and payment providers to deliver faster international transfers across multiple corridors.

By extending its services to a wider customer base and preparing to launch in Saudi Arabia, the Emirates NBD–Nium partnership illustrates the accelerating pace of cross-border payments modernisation in the region. With remittances remaining a cornerstone of the UAE’s financial flows, the collaboration is expected to contribute to greater efficiency and accessibility for millions of customers.