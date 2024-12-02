Nexi, the Italy-based European paytech group, and PayPal have announced an expansion of their partnership, extending a collaboration that has been active in Italy since 2016 to additional European markets.

The expanded alliance covers Italy, the Nordic countries, including Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and Finland, and Poland, with Nexi acting as a collecting payment service provider for PayPal transactions within its merchant platform.

The integration embeds PayPal's payment ecosystem directly into Nexi's platform, enabling merchants to activate PayPal services through a single onboarding process and manage payments, funds, and reporting within a unified system. The arrangement is designed to remove the operational complexity of managing separate payment platforms, with benefits including simplified fund management, improved cash flow visibility, and consolidated transaction reporting.

Italy-specific features and innovation roadmap

In the Italian market, the expanded collaboration includes a full integration of PayPal Checkout and PayPal Pay Later, offering instalment payment options of three, six, 12, or 24 months at checkout. Italy is described by both companies as a continued focus market for innovation within the partnership.

Beyond the initial rollout, Nexi and PayPal have indicated plans to explore AI-powered payment experiences and new digital commerce models as part of the partnership's evolution, to support merchants through ongoing digital transformation.

The expansion reflects a strategic shift for PayPal in Europe, where embedding its solutions within established acquirer and PSP platforms rather than operating as a standalone product gives the company access to a broader merchant base with lower integration friction. For Nexi, the integration extends the range of payment methods available to its merchant clients through a single platform relationship.

Commenting on the news, Samba Natarajan, General Manager Europe at PayPal, said the collaboration strengthens PayPal's commitment to making digital payments simple and convenient for more merchants across Europe. Roberto Catanzaro, Chief Business Officer of Merchant Solutions at Nexi Group, said the integration gives merchants a powerful tool to grow through a simple, scalable digital solution as part of Nexi's ambition to build the leading European paytech.