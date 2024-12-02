Navro obtains Washington DC payments licence

Navro has obtained a Money Transmitter Licence in Washington DC, expanding the regulatory foundations for its cross-border payments business.

The approval was granted by the Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking (DISB) and adds to the company’s Delaware licence secured earlier this year. The licence was completed through the Nationwide Multistate Licensing System, a platform where financial data, compliance records and company officer information are centralised. This is expected to make the process of applying for additional state licences more straightforward.

Expanding regulatory reach

The company’s latest approval is seen as a step forward in its wider growth strategy across the United States, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Officials from Navro explained that Washington DC was a significant addition because it is home to many global institutions, universities, and professional services firms, all of which manage complex international payments such as payroll and disbursement activities.

Navro has been building a presence in multiple jurisdictions, with licences already held in Canada, the European Union, the United Kingdom and Delaware. Company representatives said that securing regulatory coverage in DC further demonstrates its intention to operate under established compliance regimes.

The firm offers a payment curation platform designed to simplify cross-border transactions. Rather than requiring companies to contract with multiple intermediaries, the system provides access to payment services through a single API and agreement. According to Navro officials, this approach aims to reduce costs and time compared with traditional channels such as SWIFT.

A Navro spokesperson described the licence as a milestone in its US expansion, noting that the concentration of international organisations in Washington DC makes the city an important hub for the type of services the company provides.