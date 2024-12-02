Green Dot has added Stripe as a Green Dot Network partner, aiming to allow users to add cash to their accounts at multiple network locations nationwide.

Following this announcement, powered by Green Dot’s Embedded Finance platform, Arc, Stripe Treasury will have the possibility to allow users to quickly and conveniently add cash to their accounts at more than 90,000 money processing network locations across the nation.

In addition, this process will take place with additional developments and capabilities being planned for the future. The companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

More information on the Green Dot x Stripe Treasury partnership

According to the official press release, the partnership will embed more flexible, accessible financial services into Stripe’s capabilities for today’s business owners. At the same time, it also reflects on the shared commitment to allow inclusive and secure financial experiences leveraging modern infrastructure, as well as deliver more value to users for years to come.

As the cash economy remains strong, particularly among low-to-moderate income (LMI) households and older adults, 83% of US adults used cash at least once in the past 30 days, and more than 90% intend to continue using cash as a payment method. With this in mind, this partnership is set to address the growing demand for accessible cash services, as well as help bridge the digital divide and enable businesses to conveniently and affordably deposit cash into digital accounts.

Furthermore, through the process of integrating the Arc platform and the Green Dot Network, Stripe will focus on ensuring that the manner in which businesses rely on its infrastructure has the flexibility to serve a wide range of customers with secure and efficient money movement solutions.