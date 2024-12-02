MojoTip expands digital tipping system with Ecommpay

MojoTip has improved its digital tipping platform by integrating Ecommpay’s payment infrastructure following earlier challenges with other providers. The company had tested several payment partners but encountered delays and technical constraints that limited key product features. It ultimately selected Ecommpay to supply the underlying system supporting both incoming tips and real-time withdrawals.

MojoTip allows users such as couriers, venue staff, and digital content creators to receive tips without handling cash or relying on app downloads. Customers can contribute through cards, mobile wallets, or Open Banking transfers, while professionals can monitor and withdraw their earnings immediately to personal accounts or cards.

Scaling a digital tipping system

Representatives from MojoTip said the decision to integrate Ecommpay followed an assessment of providers that could handle high-volume flows and varied use cases across markets. According to the company, collaborating with Ecommpay contributed to its early growth trajectory, with officials noting that the arrangement gave the firm room to expand geographically.

Ecommpay adapted its system to align with MojoTip’s tipping model, which relies on instant settlement and continuous availability of funds. According to the official press release, both technical teams spent around three months completing the integration, which involved configuring workflows, adding multiple payment methods, and establishing support for instant payouts.

Following the launch, Ecommpay became the first provider to complete a full integration with the MojoTip platform. Company officials reported improvements in service-worker access to earnings, faster cash-flow cycles, and infrastructure that can be extended to additional regions. Representatives from Ecommpay said users respond positively to immediate tip visibility and unrestricted withdrawals and indicated that the firm expects to maintain support as MojoTip enters new markets.

Founded in 2012, Ecommpay is headquartered in London and provides acquiring services, payment processing, and orchestration tools. The company is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority and operates as a principal member of Visa and Mastercard. Its platform supports more than 100 payment methods and is certified to Level 1 PCI DSS.

