Edenred Payment Solutions (EPS) has supported WonderDays’ expansion into third-party channels with end-to-end gift card processing and technical distribution.

The collaboration aims to accelerate WonderDays’ visibility across both B2B and B2C ecosystems, strengthen its technical infrastructure, and widen customer reach ahead of peak seasonal demand.

WonderDays has traditionally built its market presence through a direct-to-consumer model focused on flexibility and broad choice. By partnering with EPS, the company is now positioned to expand into additional channels, including employee benefits, corporate rewards and retail distribution. The integration of EPS’s API-driven processing platform enables WonderDays to scale gift card issuance, simplify operations and utilise new routes to market through partners such as Tillo.



Scaling distribution through specialist infrastructure

WonderDays previously relied on an in-house platform for gift card management. As customer demand increased, the business identified a need for greater processing capability and broader distribution access. EPS, which supports major UK brands including Sainsbury’s, New Look and Ticketmaster, offered a combination of technical expertise, market relationships and established commercial frameworks suited to high-growth brands.

The EPS platform’s technical infrastructure facilitates real-time issuance, secure transaction handling and simplified reconciliation across multiple sales channels. The company’s distribution network, which includes digital and physical resellers such as Tillo and Blackhawk Network, creates opportunities for brands seeking rapid entry into the wider UK gift card marketplace.

EPS will provide WonderDays with API-based processing, access to an expanded network of distribution partners and ongoing project management support. The roadmap includes enhancements to digital gift card availability across B2B and B2C segments, followed by the introduction of physical gift card formats.

WonderDays enters this next phase with strong customer validation, including a 4.6/5 Trustpilot rating and membership of the GCVA. With EPS’s technology and industry expertise underpinning its expansion, WonderDays is positioned to strengthen its competitiveness and increase its presence within the UK experience gift sector.