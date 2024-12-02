Revolut partners with Booking.com

Revolut has introduced a new payment arrangement with online travel platform Booking.com, extending the availability of its checkout tool, Revolut Pay. The move comes as the number of monthly active Revolut Pay users continues to grow, reaching nearly two million. Booking.com has incorporated Revolut Pay into its checkout process, allowing customers to pay for accommodation with a one-click redirect through the Revolut app. Flight and car reservations are expected to follow. Users complete transactions through biometric authorisation in the app, and payments can be made in multiple currencies.

Wider use of Revolut Pay in travel bookings

Revolut stated that around nine million of its customers had previously made purchases on Booking.com, indicating substantial overlap between their user bases. In essence, Booking.com is now the largest travel partner to offer Revolut Pay as an option. Representatives from Revolut said the company aims to place its payment tools within platforms its users already frequent, adding that the integration is intended to make the payment step faster and more secure.

Officials from Booking.com noted that the company’s aim is to simplify the process of booking travel and that offering additional digital payment methods supports this goal. They said Revolut’s expansion in several European markets made the collaboration a practical step and indicated that the two companies expect to consider further joint initiatives.

In addition to adding Revolut Pay at checkout, Booking.com has begun using Revolut Business as part of its operational processes. Revolut described this as an indication of confidence in its business tools, suggesting it could support deeper cooperation. Travellers paying through Revolut Pay earn additional loyalty points, known as RevPoints, which can be exchanged for travel-related rewards or other redemptions through the Revolut app.