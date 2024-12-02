MineSec and BSD Enterprise have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to form a joint venture company in Mexico, providing mobile-first payment acceptance across Latin America.

The partnership combines MineSec's software point-of-sale capabilities with BSD Enterprise's regional expertise to create a unified platform for the Latin American market.

As part of the joint venture, the two companies seek to enable secure EMV contactless payments on smartphones and compatible devices. The mobile-first solution supports multiple platforms with adaptability for future operating systems. Also, the platform integrates acquiring, gateway processing, and merchant management into a single solution optimised for Latin American regulatory requirements and domestic network infrastructures.

Consolidated platform addresses market fragmentation

Merchants across Latin America navigate fragmented payment environments requiring multiple vendors for mobile acceptance, gateway services, acquiring relationships, and local integrations. Certification and compliance processes add complexity and slow expansion for providers. Small and medium enterprises remain dependent on traditional hardware despite growing demand for secure, phone-based acceptance deployable across diverse use cases.

The joint venture consolidates SoftPOS, acquiring, and gateway capabilities into one platform, simplifying deployment for merchants, independent sales organisations, fintech companies, and payment service providers while reducing time and cost associated with certifications and local integrations. The platform delivers compliance built around PCI standards and domestic requirements, meeting the requirements of global card schemes and emerging payment methods.

Arturo Cervantes, CEO of BSD Enterprise, stated that modern payment solution adoption in Latin America faces challenges, including complex regulatory frameworks, lengthy certification processes, and technical implementation barriers. BSD Enterprise’s regional experience has enabled an understanding of these challenges and the development of execution capability aligned with market realities.

The alliance with MineSec brings together advanced technology with local expertise, resulting in an optimal contactless acceptance platform that is accessible and efficient to deploy. This solution centres on decreasing entry barriers and enabling modern payment infrastructure to reach merchants, fintech companies, and integrators across the region.

Adding to this, Angus Chiu, CEO of MineSec, said that the companies are committed to building a future-ready platform supporting the region's rapid growth, strengthening financial inclusion, and unlocking new opportunities for digital commerce.

Furthermore, the joint venture will target deployment across Latin American countries, including Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, Chile, and Peru.