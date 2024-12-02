Mastercard has locally released a new embedded virtual card payment capability, replacing manual processes, within Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP.

At the time of writing, Westpac was the first commercial issuer in Australia to activate the solution for clients leveraging Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP).

Secure payments, scaled visibility, automated reconciliation

The integration uses Mastercard’s virtual card solution and Oracle’s B2B technology platform to deliver a simplified, secure, and fully embedded virtual card experience. By incorporating virtual cards into the Oracle Cloud ERP, organisations will benefit from real-time visibility, improved control, better working capital management, and easier supplier onboarding within their record system.

The newly launched solution will support Australian businesses in moving away from manual, fragmented processes to a unified payment flow that centralises financial management. Additionally, automated reconciliation minimises the chance of human error and allows finance teams to focus on higher-value work. At the same time, detailed remittance data is designed to enhance transparency and simplify the payment lifecycle for both customers and vendors.

Furthermore, compared to traditional implementations that require custom integration processes, Mastercard’s solution is embedded in the customer’s existing Oracle Cloud ERP subscription, thus mitigating the need for additional setup or technical resources. The launch further expands Mastercard’s global collaboration with Oracle, supporting the company’s commitment to modernising commercial payments.

Commenting on the news, representatives from Mastercard emphasised that by embedding the company’s virtual card technology into enterprise workflows, such as Oracle Cloud ERP, it aims to remove friction and enable organisations and businesses across the Asia Pacific to operate at the scale and speed of the current economy.

Latest news from Mastercard

The start of September 2025 saw Mastercard making several moves, with the company recently launching Agentic Pay for developers, intending to expand consulting services and deepen collaboration across the global tech and finance ecosystem. The rollout sought to offer more secure and efficient shopping experiences using AI and intelligent agents, with Mastercard also working on improving how AI could securely and confidently manage payments. The company planned to work with AI and commerce organisations, including Stripe, Google, and Ant International’s Antom, to make secure agentic transactions accessible and scalable for digital merchants and platforms worldwide.

Mastercard also announced two collaborations, including one with Paytently, aiming to launch an optimised Open Banking payment solution, and one with NCR Atleos and ITCARD to augment contactless experiences at ATMs.