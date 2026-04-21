Mastercard and Dappre expand Open Finance collaboration

Mastercard and Dappre have deepened their collaboration to use Open Finance technology for enabling automatic micro-donations through everyday payments.

Under the arrangement, Dappre's app allows consumers to automatically set aside small amounts whenever they make purchases at participating local merchants. By leveraging Mastercard Open Finance, transaction data is shared securely and in real time, removing the need for manual validation. The result is a model in which everyday payment activity generates structured, recurring support for community organisations.

Embedding giving into everyday commerce

According to the official press release, for local merchants, participation in the Dappre network provides a mechanism to demonstrate commitment to community causes while maintaining existing payment flows. Each transaction contributes directly to locally chosen initiatives, strengthening the relationship between merchants and socially conscious customers without requiring separate action on either side.

The structure is designed to make charitable giving measurable and scalable within the existing payments ecosystem, rather than treating it as a discrete or occasional activity. Clubs, associations, and foundations receive accumulated amounts from supporters and participating merchants on a monthly basis.

Mastercard Open Finance enables the underlying data sharing that powers the model. Open Finance frameworks, which extend the data-sharing principles of open banking beyond traditional account data, allow platforms such as Dappre to access and act on transaction data with consumer consent, subject to applicable data protection and financial regulation.

The Netherlands has been an active market for open banking and Open Finance development within the EU regulatory environment, where frameworks such as PSD2 have established foundations for third-party data access. Dappre's model builds on this infrastructure to serve a social impact use case rather than a purely financial one.

The collaboration reflects a broader trend in which payments infrastructure is applied to non-financial outcomes, including charitable giving, community development, and social impact measurement. For Mastercard, the partnership with Dappre extends its Open Finance positioning beyond traditional financial services use cases into community engagement.

No financial terms relating to the collaboration were disclosed.