The card, which replaces cash-based and fragmented expense processes with a digital payment solution, marks ABB's entry into the corporate credit card segment for travel and expense management. It is designed to help companies in Azerbaijan manage business travel and operational spending through a single, secure card product built on the Mastercard network.

Card features and cardholder services

Beyond standard payment functionality, the ABB Corporate T&E Card provides cardholders with access to a range of travel-related services. These include concierge and transfer services, airport lounge access, fast-track airport services, travel insurance, and round-the-clock emergency assistance. The product is positioned as a tool to reduce out-of-pocket expenses and cash handling for employees travelling on business.

Cardholders also gain access to Mastercard's broader ecosystem of commercial offers. This includes LoungeKey access, preferential rates with Booking.com and Hertz, travel rewards, and participation in local campaigns. Additional privileges include Silver Logo benefits and Mastercard's Priceless Experiences programme.

Implications for Azerbaijan's corporate payments landscape

The launch represents a notable step in the digitisation of corporate payments in Azerbaijan, where cash and manual processes have traditionally played a significant role in business expense management. By introducing a dedicated T&E card, ABB is broadening its corporate banking portfolio with a digital-first product, signalling a shift toward more structured and transparent expense workflows for businesses operating in the country.

For Mastercard, the partnership extends its commercial card footprint in the Caucasus region and supports its wider strategy of expanding corporate payment solutions across emerging markets. The collaboration positions both companies to capture demand from businesses seeking to modernise how they manage travel-related spending.

The card's integration with Mastercard's global acceptance network means corporate users in Azerbaijan can use the product internationally, which is a practical consideration for companies with cross-border operations or frequent outbound business travel.

While the source material does not specify a rollout timeline or the number of corporate clients expected to adopt the product, the launch itself establishes a new product category within Azerbaijan's banking sector, one that aligns with broader regional trends toward the digitisation of B2B and corporate payment flows.