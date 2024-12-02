TerraPay and Sabre Corporation have signed a multi-year strategic agreement to expand instant cross-border payment capabilities for travel agencies and suppliers through Sabre Direct Pay.

The UK-based money movement company announced the partnership on 16 February 2026. Under the agreement, Sabre Direct Pay will enable agencies, airlines, and hotels to send instant bank transfers through TerraPay's network, covering more than 155 receiving countries, 7.5 billion bank accounts, and 3.7 billion mobile wallets.

Approximately 30% of travel payments occur off-card and route through traditional payment rails, introducing delays and operational burdens for suppliers. The partnership combines Sabre Direct Pay's distribution with TerraPay's cross-border infrastructure to provide card and non-card payout options across international markets.

Instant settlement addresses travel supplier challenges

Travel suppliers navigate complex international payment environments involving diverse banking systems, regulatory requirements, and currency conversion processes. The integration provides a consolidated solution for sending funds globally, reducing administrative overhead and supporting operational efficiency.

Patricio Boccardo, Managing Director of Sabre Payments, stated that adding TerraPay's network enables travel suppliers to access instant payments in over 155 countries, supporting faster settlements and improved cash flow. The focus remains on delivering practical solutions addressing cross-border payment complexity in travel.

Valli Ardalan, Senior Vice President and Head of Europe at TerraPay, noted that partnering with Sabre Direct Pay connects TerraPay to a significant network in global travel. The infrastructure moves money instantly and securely across borders, removing persistent friction in supplier payment processes and traveller service delivery. The collaboration strengthens financial infrastructure across the travel industry.

Cross-border payment infrastructure in travel

TerraPay operates one of the largest cross-border payment networks, regulated across more than 30 markets. The company provides instant, compliant money movement for businesses globally through bank account transfers and mobile wallet connections.

Sabre Corporation provides technology solutions for the travel industry, including global distribution systems, airline reservations platforms, and payment processing services. Sabre Direct Pay offers payment solutions for travel agencies and suppliers managing international transactions.

Travel payment flows involve multiple parties, including airlines, hotels, car rental companies, travel management companies, and online travel agencies. Cross-border settlement requires compliance with varying regulatory frameworks, foreign exchange management, and reconciliation across different banking systems.

Competing cross-border payment providers in the travel sector include Currencycloud (owned by Visa), Thunes, and Nium, which offer payment infrastructure for travel companies managing international supplier payments. Traditional correspondent banking networks process a significant portion of cross-border travel payments through SWIFT messaging infrastructure.

TerraPay's mobile wallet connectivity addresses markets where bank account penetration remains limited, particularly across Africa, Southeast Asia, and South Asia. Travel suppliers operating in these markets benefit from alternative payment delivery mechanisms reaching recipients without formal banking relationships.