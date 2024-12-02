GoTyme Bank has confirmed that Apple Pay will be available to its South African customers within weeks, completing its digital wallet offering for iOS users.

The announcement also follows the launch of the bank's new app on January 2026, which is being rolled out to customers in phases. GoTyme has stated that the phased approach is intended to maintain security, stability, and performance as each new feature is tested before release. Apple Pay is listed among a set of forthcoming capabilities, alongside in-app chat and support for Huawei devices.

Broader context and development strategy

According to the announcement, the digital wallet market in South Africa has seen significant growth. With this in mind, the GoTyme Bank, Apple Pay compatibility represents an important addition given South Africa's expanding smartphone base and the growing normalisation of contactless payment at retail outlets, fuel stations, and service providers. Unlike physical card tap payments, digital wallet transactions require biometric authentication (such as fingerprint or facial recognition) before a payment is approved, providing an additional security layer.

Moreover, the financial institution will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.