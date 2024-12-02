Klarna launches on Apple Pay in France and Italy

Klarna has launched its payment solutions on Apple Pay in France and Italy, enabling eligible users to choose BNPL or other flexible options at checkout.

Shoppers can now use their iPhone and iPad for online and in-app purchasing, or their iPhone for in-store buying. This capability provides more control, convenience, and transparency for a wider range of customers. The initiative follows strong consumer adoption in Denmark, Spain, Sweden, the US, the UK and Canada, where Klarna’s solutions gained traction on Apple Pay.

Expanding across Europe

With this rollout, shoppers across eight markets can now choose Klarna at checkout through Apple Pay’s secure and familiar process, having more choice in how they pay. Eligible users can split purchases into three monthly instalments or choose to pay up to 30 days later, interest-free. For more expensive purchases, customers can also spread the cost over a longer period of time, with competitive interest rates starting from 0%.

To pay with Klarna on Apple Pay online, in-app, or in-store, customers simply select Klarna at checkout and tap Pay Later to view the available options. Before approval, Klarna applies underwriting to ensure responsible lending, and Apple does not retain any transaction information linked to the user.

Klarna observed demand from customers using Klarna on Apple Pay across the UK, the US, and Canada, and most recently across Northern and Southern Europe. Offering this feature to more users and expanding to France and Italy will enable millions more to have more control over their payments and choose a schedule tailored to them. This process happens within an interface they already know and are familiar with.

The global digital bank and payments provider currently has over 114 million of users worldwide, aiming to further expand its commerce network and mission to be readily available at every checkout, offering shoppers an alternative to traditional credit cards that enables more control over how they spend their funds.