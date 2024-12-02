AMGI Studios, ClickZero, and PayOS have teamed up in a partnership aimed at launching Agentic Character Commerce, a new category enabling companies to offer agentic buying experiences.

Through this move, the three companies intend to provide merchants, retailers, brands, and marketplaces with a new way to engage with customers. The new category allows companies to facilitate agentic buying experiences through tailored Animated-AI Character Agents.

These avatars interact with consumers across their shopping journey, converting static transactions into dynamic, two-way encounters.

Implementing agentic AI in commerce

The Agentic Character Commerce solution is underpinned by a combination of three core technologies: ClickZero’s Character Commerce framework, integrated with AMGI’s intelligent Animated AI character agents, and PayOS’s card-native payments infrastructure.

With this combination, consumers are set to benefit from real-time, voice-activated, authenticated agentic transactions. The ClickZero framework orchestrates the interaction between AMGI’s immersive 3D agents and PayOS’ secure payment rails, enabling a compliant, tokenized checkout. Additionally, this supports brand-led agentic commerce, where brands interact with their customers directly while maintaining their identity by ensuring consistent brand voice, tone, and visuals.

Moreover, Agentic Character Commerce enables businesses to go further than traditional clicks and engage customers through active representations. When it comes to merchants and retailers, the solution is set to scale engagement by connecting with audiences through conversational avatars that provide guidance, answer questions, and capture first-party information. At the same time, brands can engage customers directly with on-brand animated characters that maintain voice, tone, and visual identity consistently across their channels.

Marketplaces, on the other hand, are set to be able to facilitate more efficient and customised exchanges between buyers and sellers through a new ecosystem of autonomous agents. The three companies will also enable cardholders to engage with a personal AI agent that navigates purchases, compares options, and accelerates checkout securely.