Instacart launches embedded shopping app inside ChatGPT

Instacart has introduced an app for ChatGPT, aiming to provide an embedded shopping and checkout experience directly within OpenAI’s system.

The integration allows users to request meal ideas, identify items available at nearby retailers and complete payments without leaving the ChatGPT interface.

The company’s representatives said the service, built on the Agentic Commerce Protocol, is intended to streamline everyday grocery tasks by allowing shoppers to move from discussion to purchase in a single workflow. Officials from OpenAI noted that the integration supports their general goal of linking conversational prompts with services that help with routine household planning.

The app is accessible through desktop and mobile web versions of ChatGPT, while iOS and Android availability is expanding as Instant Checkout rolls out to native apps. Users can trigger the feature by initiating a prompt mentioning Instacart and then signing in to their account on first use. On iOS, the latest version of ChatGPT is required to enable checkout.

New in-chat shopping features

Once opened, the tool draws on Instacart’s retail network to generate suggested baskets using OpenAI models. Payments are processed inside the ChatGPT window through Stripe, with support for digital wallets planned in the coming weeks.

Instacart described the rollout as part of its plan to support different shopping channels, namely its own app, retailer websites, partner platforms or AI agents. The company highlights that its fulfilment network and data infrastructure make it a suitable provider for technology companies looking to connect conversational services with local product availability.

The firm also continues to integrate AI into its own platform, including personalised shopping tools and enterprise-focused AI Solutions for retailers. According to representatives from Instacart, the company’s catalogue size, real-time inventory data, and delivery network enable AI agents to recommend items that are available locally and align with users’ established preferences.