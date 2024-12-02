Klarna has launched Tap to Pay in 14 European markets to offer flexible payments for in-store experiences at scale and transform its app into a contactless wallet for daily use.

As 80% of shopping in Europe still happens in physical stores, Klarna offers Tap to Pay to offer customers more convenience at checkout. The solution aims to offer ease of use by offering everything shoppers need in one app, with support for Klarna Credit Card coming soon.

The Klarna app becomes a contactless wallet

To use the new functionality, users simply open their Klarna Card on the app, use it in debit mode as default or create a flexible BNPL payment plan, select Tap to Pay, and tap their phone at checkout. The solution is currently live for customers in Germany, Italy, Spain, France, the Netherlands, Finland, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Portugal, Norway, Poland, Denmark and Sweden, working on both iOS and Android devices.

Utilising NFC technology, Tap to Pay transforms the Klarna app into an ewallet, allowing users to set up a BNPL payment plan and pay with a tap without adding their card to another wallet or changing apps at checkout. The solution follows a global launch of the debit-first Klarna Card, used now by 4 million customers. The card is debit by default, with the option to activate credit when needed, and is accepted at 150 million merchant locations worldwide via Visa Flexible Credential.

Visa also enabled the launch of other wallets in partnership with BBVA and Vipps MobilePay, making these the first Visa wallets to use NFC technology to allow HCE on iOS. This happened as the EU’s Digital Markets Act opened NFC access to third-party wallets, enabling optimised competition and development in mobile payments.

The company believes that Tap to Pay will support its goal to accelerate Klarna’s growth and reach, enabling users to set up a flexible payment plan and pay in seconds, all inside a single app. The functionality makes everyday shopping faster and more convenient for customers in European markets, offering them more choice and flexibility at checkout.