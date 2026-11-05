Klar has partnered with tapi to let users in Mexico pay utility bills and top up mobile airtime within the Klar app.

Through the collaboration, Klar users in Mexico can now pay for electricity, water, internet, and telephone services, as well as reload mobile airtime, without leaving the application. The service runs on tapi’s network, which provides the underlying infrastructure and the catalogue of service providers and operators in Mexico that the integration draws on.

The partnership centres on a narrow but high-frequency use case: the routine payments that households make every month. Through the process of embedding these transactions directly into its app, Klar is extending its platform into everyday payment activity, while tapi’s network gains a new distribution channel through a consumer app with a substantial user base.

According to the companies, bill payments and top-ups are completed in a few steps within the Klar app, with immediate confirmation of each transaction. The full process, from selecting a service to receiving confirmation, stays inside the Klar interface, so users do not need to move between separate channels to settle different bills.

The breadth of the offering depends on tapi’s catalogue of services and operators in Mexico. That catalogue covers utilities such as electricity and water, connectivity services including internet and telephony, and airtime reloads for mobile operators.

For Klar, the addition brings one of its users’ regular, recurring daily operations onto its platform. Payments of this kind tend to recur monthly, which gives the app a repeated point of contact with its customer base beyond its existing services.

Planned next steps

The companies have outlined service scheduling and automatic payments as the next phase of the collaboration. Under this model, recurring payments would be scheduled in advance, removing the need for users to remember individual due dates each month. No timeline for the rollout of these features has been disclosed.

Automating recurring bills would move the integration from a manual payment option towards a standing payment arrangement managed within the app. It would also deepen the link between Klar’s platform and tapi’s infrastructure, as scheduled payments rely on continued access to the same network of providers.

Consolidating routine payments

The companies frame the partnership around a single objective: routine payments should sit in one place, within an app that users already open daily. The approach reflects a broader pattern in digital financial services, in which consumer apps add everyday transactions to keep payment activity on their own platforms rather than across multiple provider channels.

In the Mexican market, the integration combines Klar’s user reach with tapi’s connections to local service providers and operators. The commercial terms of the partnership and the launch date of the service have not been made public.