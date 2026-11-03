US-based IXOPAY has introduced IXO One, bringing orchestration, tokenisation, and payments intelligence capabilities into a single AI-native platform.

IXOPAY is targeting global merchants, digital businesses, and platforms that manage multiple acquirers, which, according to the company, are facing problems such as vendor lock-in, limited data portability, poor visibility over fees, and high engineering costs. IXO One will be rolled out in phases, and general availability is planned for early 2027.

A build and buy model for payment stacks

IXOPAY presents the platform as a response to legacy infrastructure, which the company says makes it hard for merchants to keep pace with changes in the payments market. Fragmented systems and rigid provider relationships can turn a new commercial opportunity into a heavy integration project, with longer time-to-market and higher costs.

IXO One is designed so that merchants can combine purchased and in-house components. They can buy ready-made capabilities, develop their own differentiating functions, add or remove components, or switch providers without reconstructing the entire payment stack. An Adapter SDK lets merchants own their payment service provider (PSP) connections. A common portal and a unified developer experience allow merchants to change how they use the platform as their requirements change. The platform also includes IXO AI, an assistant that merchants can use to query their payment data, identify issues that need attention, and act on the findings.

Ajoy Krishnamoorthy, CEO at IXOPAY, noted that consumers now move between channels, payment methods, and countries faster than most payment stacks can adapt, which adds complexity for merchants. The official added that the modular set-up lets merchants connect new payment methods, support transactions initiated by AI agents, and add adapters for future requirements without starting from scratch.

Agentic commerce capabilities

A separate Agentic Suite covers transactions driven by AI agents and has three components: Payment Agent, Universal Tokens, and MCP Server.

Payment Agent links merchants’ own shopping agents, experiences powered by IXOPAY, and supported third-party agents via a single connection, removing the need for merchants to build a separate integration for every protocol.

The second component, Universal Tokens, lets merchants store payment data and use it across providers and purchase journeys, without showing raw credentials to AI agents. The tokens come with trust artefacts that capture the agent’s identity, the customer’s consent, and the intent behind the purchase, which helps with traceability and dispute resolution.

And finally, the MCP Server allows authorised AI assistants to complete permitted payment and tokenisation tasks. It checks the permissions already assigned to users, limits access to approved vaults and functions, keeps API credentials separate from the AI client, and records each action so it can be audited.

Market context

Jordan McKee, Research Director at 451 Research by S&P Global, noted that payments have become a board-level priority and that multi-processor architectures are becoming widespread. In addition, McKee pointed to merchant demand for frameworks that promise higher conversion, such as agentic commerce and accelerated guest checkout. In the official’s view, payment providers should prioritise modular and composable offerings.

IXOPAY’s orchestration platform recorded an 80% year-on-year increase in transaction count through October 2026. It has supported more than USD 200 billion in payment volume since 2018 and connects merchants to over 200 PSPs and 300 payment methods.