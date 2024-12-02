IXOPAY has announced its integration with JP Morgan Payments, aiming to expand global payment connectivity for merchants.

Following this announcement, merchants and businesses will have the possibility to access JP Morgan Payments' Commerce Platform through the use of IXOPAY's orchestration platform, as well as boost approval rates, reduce costs, and simplify global expansion.

In addition, through the process of combining IXOPAY's flexible orchestration platform with JP Morgan Payments' robust payment infrastructure, merchants will be enabled to improve approval rates and benefit from a more efficient and secure cross-border transaction process and optimised fraud protection. This procedure will take place while reducing operational complexity and supporting an improved customer experience as well.

More information on the IXOPAY x JP Morgan integration

According to the official press release, as several businesses expand into new markets and handle growing digital transaction volumes, they require payment solutions that maximise approval rates, reduce fraud, and simplify compliance. This happens while the process of managing multiple payment providers, enabling safe transactions, and protecting customer data can be complex and resource-intensive.

With this in mind, by integrating improved risk management, dynamic transaction routing, and universal tokenization, IXOPAY aims to optimise the manner in which merchants reduce friction, enhance security, and improve costs at scale. As the JP Morgan Payments Partner Network brings together JP Morgan Payments' extensive suite of payment solutions and its third-party relationships, this integration will enable clients to build, implement, expand, and optimise payment strategies based on their business needs.

Through IXOPAY’s single API, merchants can now tap into its acquiring network, while also benefiting from its dynamic routing, risk management, and performance optimisation tools. Both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

According to officials of the company, the process of integrating JP Morgan Payments’ Commerce Platform into IXOPAY’s orchestration layer will provide merchants with the possibility to gain a set of high-value benefits that go beyond simple connectivity. This will allow higher approval rates (as JP Morgan’s global acquiring infrastructure processes USD10T+ in payments daily across several countries and currencies, enabling merchants on IXOPAY to be able to capture more transactions successfully through localized acquiring and optimised routing), cost optimisation (the dynamic routing and least-cost processing on IXOPAY's platform will allow merchants to reduce transaction costs by matching payments with the most efficient provider in real time), as well as frictionless cross-border expansion (businesses will be enabled to instantly tap into JP Morgan Payments' international footprint while leveraging IXOPAY's PSPs and payment methods through a single API, simplifying entry into new regions without lengthy integrations) and strengthened fraud & risk management.

In addition, it will also provide reduced complexity (with one vendor-neutral API, merchants can access all the benefits of JP Morgan Payments reach without lock-in and eliminate the overhead of managing multiple providers, contracts, and integrations separately), as well as improved resilience (IXOPAY’s orchestration layer will ensure uptime and continuity, even if a provider goes offline, while JP Morgan brings treasury and working capital services that further streamline financial operations).

According to Suzanne Rudnitzki, Interim CEO of IXOPAY: “Merchants are under immense pressure to grow globally while reducing friction and costs. By combining IXOPAY’s orchestration platform with J.P. Morgan’s trusted global acquiring capabilities, we are delivering infrastructure that empowers enterprises to scale faster, optimize every transaction, and protect their revenue streams. This integration is a clear example of how we’re helping merchants turn payments from a cost center into a true strategic advantage.”