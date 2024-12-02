Zippay, a new P2P mobile payment service, has announced its plans to launch in early 2026 in Ireland, in collaboration with Nexi.

Following this announcement, the product will be available initially from AIB, Bank of Ireland, and PTSB, representing an in-app service offered through customers’ existing mobile banking apps.

In addition, it will be powered by the technological infrastructure of Nexi, and it will provide customers the possibility to send, request, and split payments instantly by using the mobile numbers of their contacts who are leveraging the solution as well. The institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evovling market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

More information on Zippay’s plans to launch in early 2026

According to the official press release, built on an API-based architecture, Nexi developed Zippay for scalability and future expansion, with the aim of making the solution widely available to customers across the region of Ireland. At the same time, after the initial launch, Zippay will be offered on a non-discriminatory basis to all financial institutions that provide IBAN account solutions and a mobile app to Irish consumers, as Nexi will manage the integration of eligible FIs that wish to join the service.

BPFI officials also mentioned that the service is expected to provide a quick, secure, and easy way to send and receive money or split bills with friends, family, and contacts who are also Zippay users. Furthermore, it will be delivered through customers’ existing mobile banking apps, offering the same high levels of security, protection, and digital safety, without the need for topping up a digital wallet or downloading a separate app.

Eligible users are set to be automatically enrolled in Zippay, which will appear in their personal banking app once the service is launched. In addition, it will leverage mobile numbers that are saved in the customer’s contact list in order to identify who else uses Zippay, as there will be no need to set up a new payee or know their IBAN, BIC, or account numbers.