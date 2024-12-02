Insight Enterprises partnered with Stripe to help large organisations modernise financial infrastructure, improve checkout performance, and support emerging AI-driven commerce models.

The collaboration combines Stripe’s programmable financial services platform with Insight’s solutions integration capabilities to help enterprises accelerate digital revenue initiatives and scale internationally.

Across industries, enterprises are facing increasing pressure to modernise how they sell, bill, and recognise revenue. In the Horizons Report, a survey of 305 enterprise decision-makers showed that legacy systems are a major obstacle to digital transformation, with high costs, integration delays, and limited modern tool compatibility frequently cited as impacts of outdated infrastructure. These systems often struggle with multi-currency transactions, tax compliance across jurisdictions, and usage-based pricing, leading to higher operational costs and slower product launches.

At the same time, global digital commerce continues to expand rapidly. According to industry forecasts, global retail ecommerce sales were expected to reach between USD 6.4 trillion and USD 7.4 trillion in 2025, making up a growing share of worldwide retail activity. Moreover, reports point towards a shift in enterprise software to subscription and usage-based pricing, with recurring revenue driving the majority of new software deals and a growing portion of vendor revenue coming from subscription and hybrid models rather than traditional perpetual licensing. This shift is driving demand for flexible payment platforms that can support complex billing logic, real-time reporting, and simple customer experiences.

Enabling modern payments, billing, and AI commerce

As part of the expanded partnership, Insight and Stripe will deliver solutions spanning modern checkout and payments integrations, complex billing and subscription implementations, and emerging agent-based commerce experiences that enable transactions directly within AI platforms such as conversational interfaces. The partnership also includes end-to-end lifecycle management for Stripe Terminal devices through Insight Flex for Devices, a Device-as-a-Service programme designed to simplify deployment, maintenance, and support at scale.

The collaboration builds on the recent launch of Insight AI, a services portfolio focused on helping organisations move from AI use-case ideation to measurable return on investment. By pairing AI initiatives with modern financial infrastructure, enterprises are better positioned to convert AI-enabled experiences into revenue. Insight is one of three Stripe EMEA launch partners for the Agentic Commerce Protocol, an open standard that allows purchases to occur within AI-driven environments rather than traditional web or app flows.