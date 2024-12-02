ICBA Payments, a subsidiary of the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA), has renewed its partnership with Visa to optimse support for community bank payments.

By partnering together, the organisations are optimising their efforts to provide local financial institutions with the modern payment tools and support, allowing them to grow and better serve the needs of their customers.

ICBA Payments has partnered with Visa since its founding to provide community banks access to secure, scalable payments solutions that strengthen their ability to compete in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

Benefits of upgrading

Under the renewed partnership, ICBA Payments will continue its sponsored card programs with Visa, which include:

contactless-enabled cards;

tokenisation for digital wallets;

industry standard 8-digit BINs;

business BIN optimisation.

Additionally, banks that upgrade to Mastercard can:

leverage the relationship between ICBA Payments and Mastercard for optimal support and service;

use Mastercard’s billing account updater (BAC) to ensure an augmented transition of recurring payment transfers for bank customers;

increased profitability during the accelerated transition period with limited bank disruption.

According to the officials, the partnership also plans to expand, providing optimal access to Visa Direct, Visa’s real-time money movement platform, enabling community banks to deliver more flexible payment experiences for consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients.

More partnerships from ICBA Payments

In March 2025, ICBA partnered with Mastercard to support community banks. This collaboration aimed to assist over 1,000 community banks in modernising and improving their card programs through new features, offering a better customer experience by upgrading payment methods. The two companies shared a commitment to investing in the future of local communities in the US and modernising their capabilities.

By joining forces with Mastercard, ICBA Payments aims to equip its member banks with secure and cost-effective solutions that support them to grow and serve their respective neighbourhoods. This aims to assist local economies and long-lasting customer relationships.