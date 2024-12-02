Huawei and Luxembourg-based Yowpay have launched an Open Banking POS application for Huawei smartwatches.

The application, now available on the Huawei AppGallery, is compatible with the Huawei Watch GT and Watch Ultimate series. It was developed to enable merchants to accept A2A payments directly from the watch. At the point of sale, a dynamic QR code is generated on the watch face, which the customer scans using a smartphone camera. The transaction will then be processed via SEPA instant payment rails, bypassing card networks and their associated fees.

A2A payments at the wrist

According to the official press release, Yowpay's platform specialises in SEPA-based instant payments and provides the A2A payment orchestration layer underpinning the application. Through the process of integrating this infrastructure into a wearable device, the solution is positioned to offer merchants greater mobility compared with traditional card terminal setups, particularly relevant for market traders, event vendors, and service providers operating in environments where fixed or handheld terminals are impractical.

In addition, the QR code mechanism follows a pattern already established in several European markets, where Open Banking-driven payment initiation has gained regulatory support under PSD2 and the EU's push toward SEPA instant adoption. The EU regulation requiring EUR-area payment service providers to offer instant credit transfers at no additional charge to standard transfers came into force in 2024, providing a broader framework within which A2A solutions of this kind are increasingly viable.

Yowpay noted that the solution is designed to give merchants what it described as full mobility and financial autonomy, without routing transactions through traditional card scheme intermediaries. No details on merchant pricing, onboarding requirements, or geographic availability beyond the Huawei AppGallery listing were provided at the time of the announcement. Both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements of the industry as well.