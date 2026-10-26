As part of the selection, the global financial infrastructure company has signed a partnership agreement with the Hong Kong government. The agreement forms part of Unlimit’s plans to establish Hong Kong as its main Asia-Pacific hub for cross-border payments and multi-currency settlement.

What the OASES designation involves

OASES is a government initiative set up to attract international businesses operating in sectors that Hong Kong considers strategically important, including financial technology and artificial intelligence. Companies selected under the programme receive government support tailored to their circumstances, with the aim of helping them establish and expand their operations in the city.

Through the process of joining the programme, Unlimit becomes part of a limited group of companies that hold the designation. For a payments provider, the arrangement ties its regional expansion plans to a government framework designed specifically to bring fintech and other strategic sectors to Hong Kong.

Licensing and regional expansion plans

The selection follows Unlimit’s receipt of a Money Service Operator (MSO) licence in Hong Kong in August 2026. Taken together, the licence and the partnership agreement announced roughly two months later give the company both a regulatory basis for its activities in the city and a formal relationship with the government.

Unlimit intends to use Hong Kong as a base from which to extend its presence across Asia-Pacific. Its stated focus is on supporting businesses that are entering new markets in the region and moving funds across borders. To do this, the company plans to rely on its proprietary payment network, which spans more than 180 countries.

The emphasis on cross-border payments and multi-currency settlement indicates the role the company expects its Hong Kong operations to play within its wider business. Rather than serving the local market alone, the hub is positioned as a regional centre linking Asia-Pacific activity to Unlimit’s global network.

Company perspective and implications

Michele Fung, Head of APAC at Unlimit, described the selection as recognition of Unlimit’s role in the region and of its long-term ambitions. For Hong Kong, the designation of a cross-border payments company under OASES is consistent with the programme’s stated focus on financial technology. For Unlimit, the combination of a local licence, government support, and a multi-country payment network sets the framework for its planned expansion across Asia-Pacific, with Hong Kong at the centre of its regional settlement and payments activities.