HitPay has launched a Remittance API for Platforms, enabling non-bank financial institutions and payroll providers to send cross-border payouts into Asian markets.

The solution was designed to enable remittance platforms, non-bank financial institutions, and payroll providers to send cross-border payouts into key Asian markets through a single API integration.

The product extends the local payment infrastructure HitPay has built across the Asia Pacific region to the payout side, giving global platforms access to regional corridors, last-mile payment rails, regulatory coverage, and compliance screening, without requiring them to establish local entities or banking relationships in each market.

Corridors, compliance, and regional context

At launch, the API supports payout corridors into Singapore, the Philippines, Bangladesh, and Malaysia, with further corridors described as already on the roadmap. The Philippines and Bangladesh are among the world's largest remittance-receiving markets, and the strategic focus on these corridors reflects the scale of regional flows. According to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), remittance flows across Asia and the Pacific reached USD 328 billion in 2023.

In addition, according to the official press release, the Asia Pacific B2B cross-border payments market was projected to generate USD 90.7 billion in revenue in 2025, yet platforms continue to operate at an average take rate of 0.8%, considerably lower than in more mature markets. Compliance requirements, fragmented local rails, and foreign exchange costs have historically made market entry slow and costly, challenges the API aims to address by bundling KYC and AML/CFT controls, sender and beneficiary screening, and settlement into one solution.

The payout infrastructure is underpinned by HitPay's regulatory presence across five jurisdictions. The company holds a Major Payment Institution (MPI) licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), an Operator of Payment System (OPS) licence from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), and a merchant acquisition licence from Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM). It is also registered with AUSTRAC in Australia and as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FinCEN in the US.

Early adoption and planned expansion

Hometown by GoZayaan, a platform supporting Bangladeshi migrant workers sending money from Singapore to Bangladesh, is among the first to integrate the API. A company official from GoZayaan noted that the integration is intended to make fund transfers faster and more affordable for migrant workers, and to provide the operational flexibility needed to scale.

HitPay is also developing virtual account capabilities to create a full pay-in and pay-out loop, aiming to give platforms the possibility to receive funds locally, settle cross-border, and disburse into last-mile rails through a single platform.

Looking further ahead, the company has indicated plans to combine traditional fiat rails with stablecoin infrastructure. This hybrid approach is positioned as a means to reach markets where conventional correspondent banking is slow, expensive, or inaccessible. A company official described the longer-term vision as a platform through which any licensed financial institution can collect funds via virtual accounts, settle cross-border using the most efficient rail available, and deliver into local bank accounts and wallets at the destination.