Hands In partners with AsiaPay

Hands In has announced a strategic partnership with digital payment provider AsiaPay in order to expand split payments for customers across the APAC region.

Following this announcement, the extensive network of merchants will have the possibility to split payments across several cards, as well as between multiple individuals. This process will take place natively within online checkouts.

In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.

More information on the Hands In x Asia Pay partnership

According to the official press release, AsiaPay merchants will now be provided access to Multi Card payments from Hands In, where they will be able to split their payment across two or more cards. Through the process of splitting payments across multiple cards, credit limits are set to no longer be a difficulty for successful payments. At the same time, customers will be given the possibility to choose this option within the checkout or have this offered as a cart recovery option.

In addition, by allowing customers more ways to pay with split payments, merchants are set to optimise their payment processes for fewer abandoned carts and failed payments. With Hands In’s Group Payments, groups of up to ten people will be enabled to split the payment at checkout in customisable amounts, while individuals will be allowed to pay by QR code, payment link, text, or email. This process aims to design a flexible, convenient, and secure payment experience that promotes customer loyalty. The benefits for merchants are extensive, including higher transaction values, more customer profiles, fewer failed payments due to insufficient funds, as well as an 85% conversion rate, and increased customer satisfaction (and retention).

Furthermore, Decline Recovery will represent an important part for businesses needing to recover failed transactions due to insufficient funds. With this in mind, the product was developed in order to provide a frictionless customer experience and reduce the impact of failed payments on revenue by allowing Hands In to select split payment services at the point of a payment decline.

Through this collaboration, AsiaPay merchants will be given the possibility to access Hands In’s group and multi-card payment features directly through their existing AsiaPay setup with no additional technical integration required.

In addition, the initial focus areas will include hotels, travel agencies, ticketing, theme parks, direct selling, and retail, as Hands In will enable each customer to securely pay their portion at checkout, helping merchants recover failed payments due to insufficient funds and unlock new sales through more flexible payment options.