Guavapay has suspended new deposits on its MyGuava app and business platform after reaching an agreement with the UK FCA, though existing balances remain accessible.

According to company representatives, the restriction is temporary and applies only to incoming funds and card creation. Existing balances remain accessible, and users can continue to spend, transfer or withdraw their money until accounts reach zero. Customers will also retain the ability to view their account details and transaction history. Guavapay has emphasised that all funds are protected in line with regulatory obligations.

Regulatory context and customer access

The FCA frequently requires firms under its supervision to introduce temporary operational changes, particularly when reviewing compliance with safeguarding and consumer protection rules. While the pause prevents both individuals and businesses from adding new funds or issuing additional cards, officials noted that essential services remain in place to minimise disruption.

The company stated it is aware of the inconvenience caused by the restrictions and intends to provide further updates once more information is available.

Guavapay, headquartered in London, operates as a financial technology provider offering payment and money transfer services for retail users and corporate clients. Its consumer-facing app provides multi-currency accounts, international transfers and digital card options, while its business platform supports cross-border payments, ecommerce transactions and related services.

Previous developments from Guavapay

In June 2025, MyGuava Business partnered with YouLend to support UK SMEs. Through this partnership, SMEs leveraging the MyGuava Business platform gained the ability to access flexible funding options via YouLend’s embedded financing infrastructure. The partnership aimed to mitigate traditional barriers to finance by providing efficient, data-driven credit decisions and simplified access to working capital, allowing MyGuava Business’s clients to expand, invest, and advance their operations in the current economic landscape.