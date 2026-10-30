Nigeria-based fintech Grey has launched Paycheck, a salary account for professionals paid in US dollars, British pounds, and euros.

Existing customers receiving salaries through Grey can activate Paycheck without changing their account details. According to the company’s launch announcement, the product offers automatic salary sorting, fee-free incoming payroll, monthly reward draws, and priority support. The product forms part of Grey’s move from facilitating cross-border transfers to offering financial services built around recurring income.

Savings and credit built on salary data

Grey is offering an introductory 3% annual interest rate on savings for salary account holders, while non-Paycheck users earn 2%. Paycheck also integrates with Pouch, Grey’s savings feature, which allows customers to set aside money for goals such as education, travel, or major purchases.

The product will also extend into lending. Idorenyin Obong, Co-Founder and CEO of Grey, said the decision to enter lending was partly informed by the limitations of traditional credit bureaus in assessing users who earn in foreign currencies, and Grey intends to draw on the salary inflows and transaction data it has accumulated to assess customers’ creditworthiness.

From currency exchange to salary management

Obong stated that the company developed Paycheck to give internationally employed professionals a more organised way to manage their income, with benefits that reflect the value of their recurring earnings. According to Obong, the company initially launched in 2020 as a currency exchange service but expanded into foreign currency accounts after discovering that customers struggled to receive international payments in the first place. He added that most customers were already using Grey to receive their foreign salaries.

Grey has processed nearly USD 5 billion in lifetime total payment volume across more than 40 million transactions for over 3 million users in 70 countries. The company aims to reach 20 million users, and Paycheck is part of its effort to deepen relationships with remote workers and other professionals earning from abroad.