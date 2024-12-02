GoPay has announced that its users can pay at QRIS-enabled merchants in Japan, after Bank Indonesia’s recent expansion of the cross-border QR code payment system to the country.

Through this move, GoPay enables Indonesian travellers to pay at Japanese merchants by scanning JPQR codes using the GoPay app.

QRIS payments expansion across borders

The company, which is operated by GoTo Financial, already supports Quick Response Code Indonesian Standard (QRIS) cross-border payments in Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore. At the time of writing, Bank Indonesia has already proceeded with conducting a pilot to connect QRIS with China’s payment systems, looking for a full launch by the end of 2025. As of June 2025, according to the central bank, cross-border QRIS transactions reached USD 103.6 billion.

By expanding to Japan, GoTo Financial aims to assist the advancement of Bank Indonesia’s efforts to scale QRIS cross-border payment access. Since its initial introduction in August 2019, QRIS has resolved Indonesia’s payment fragmentation issue, enabling merchants to accept transactions from any e-wallet or bank via a single QR code instead of multiple systems. Additionally, the domestic adoption, which was substantial, developed a good foundation for international expansion, with QRIS transactions accounting for approximately 5% of Indonesia’s GDP, providing it with the scale required for cross-border collaboration. This standardisation also highly benefits smaller businesses, which account for 92.5% of QRIS merchants, enabling them to require only one payment system instead of wasting resources on multiple ones.

Furthermore, to better support Indonesia’s payment landscape, HitPay, a Singapore-based commerce platform for SMEs, integrated with QRIS back in February 2025. Through this, merchants were set to be able to enter the Indonesian market without requiring a local business entity. Additionally, the integration simplified payment acceptance and offered advantages such as market reach via local payment methods, including e-wallets and bank transfers.