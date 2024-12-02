Google Pay has announced that it is now available for all Wirex users in the UK, enabling them to make instant, secure, and contactless payments using their Android phone or smartwatch.

Following this announcement, customers will have the possibility to add their Wirex Visa or Mastercard to Google Pay, as well as start tapping to pay in-store, online, and in their preferred applications.

In addition, users’ details will be encrypted, their spending process will be protected, and their payment experience is expected to be optimised. These processes will take place with no physical card being needed.

More information on Google Pay being available for Wirex users in the UK

According to the official press release, the UK represents a developed market for digital payments, with consumers and users integrating contactless and mobile wallets quickly. Through the process of partnering with Google Pay, Wirex aims to make it easier for users to manage and spend money securely, while also combining modern technology with the stability and familiarity of traditional finance. At the same time, the initiative will enable Wirex accounts to store, exchange, and spend in multiple currencies, giving customers the possibility to use those funds in any place that accepts contactless transactions.

In addition, with the Google Pay integration, clients will be allowed to spend stablecoins easily and securely, with real-time conversion at checkout. They will also have the capability to pay contactlessly with their phone or smartwatch, spend GBP, EUR, or stablecoins at multiple merchants, benefit from instant currency conversion, as well as stay protected with Google Pay’s improved security system.

Furthermore, the launch will focus on providing people with more choice and flexibility, as well as enabling them to spend without compromising on security. Both companies will continue to prioritise the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry, while also meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market.