Global Payments, trading as Worldpay, has published its 11th annual Global Payments Report, revealing that digital wallet spending in the UK is forecast to grow from GBP 269 billion in 2025 to GBP 453 billion by 2030, a 68% increase, as adoption extends across all age groups rather than remaining concentrated among younger consumers.

Digital wallets were the most frequently used online payment method for every age group aged 44 and under in 2025. Two-thirds of consumers aged 18 to 24 name them as their top payment choice, while adoption among older demographics is also rising: 29% of those aged 55 to 64 and 23% of those aged 65 and over report the same preference, reflecting growing familiarity and trust across generations.

Cards, cash, and BNPL in context

Despite the growth of digital wallets, direct card spend retains a dominant position, accounting for 46% of online and 69% of point-of-sale spending in 2025. Card spend is expected to decline by 11% online and 8% in-store over the next four years, though the report notes that many UK digital wallets are powered by existing debit and credit cards, meaning the shift represents a digital evolution of card-based behaviour rather than the displacement of cards entirely.

Cash is forecast to account for 7% of point-of-sale transaction value by 2030, down from 9% in 2025, reflecting a steady rather than sharp decline. The report suggests cash will retain a role in the payments landscape through the remainder of the decade, particularly for low-value transactions and among consumers who value its accessibility.

BNPL is projected to account for 9% of ecommerce transaction value in 2030, up from 8% in 2025, representing approximately GBP 33.4 billion in online commerce and indicating the method is establishing a stable position within the broader payments mix.

Commenting on the findings, Pete Wickes, General Manager of Enterprise EMEA at Global Payments, said the payments landscape is seeing a steady evolution in how people choose to pay, and that merchants who adapt their payment systems to serve every customer will be best positioned to capture the opportunities ahead.