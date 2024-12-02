Africa-based Flutterwave has entered into a strategic partnership with Clear Junction to optimise cross-border payments.

Through this collaboration, Flutterwave is set to gain access to Clear Junction’s technical infrastructure and more efficient transaction routing.

Flutterwave and Clear Junction’s offering

The move aims to address the evolving needs of migrant workers and families relying on dependable cross-border money flows. Flutterwave will utilise Clear Junction’s knowledge in supporting cross-border trade payment and treasury services to improve its assistance for African remittance customers conducting cross-border payments to the UK and EU.

At the time of writing, the offering was available through Swap, Flutterwave’s currency exchange platform built in collaboration with Wema Bank and Kadavra BDC. Swap supports several of Flutterwave’s customer-facing operations, including the Send App, ensuring that users can access this service within familiar channels. By utilising Swap, the company’s customers can send money abroad more efficiently, with Swap ensuring a simplified and complaint process for cross-border transfers.

Furthermore, the partnership is expected to scale the amount of completed transactions and improve customer satisfaction, advancing Flutterwave’s commitment to connect Africa to the world and vice versa through augmented cross-border payments. Commenting on the news, representatives from Flutterwave mentioned that, with this collaboration, new and existing retail customers can benefit from a more optimal way to send money to the UK and EU, making it faster and easier to pay for tuition fees and family expenses, among other things.

In addition to starting to work with Clear Junction, Flutterwave joined forces with FuturePay to bridge Africa’s markets and make its operations borderless. With Flutterwave operating in 34 African countries and providing a payment infrastructure with a single integration, the company aimed to ensure that FuturePay could expand its operations. Its solutions enabled FuturePay to accept local payment methods, payout more efficiently, improve B2B payments, and grow across the continent.