FuturePay has partnered with Flutterwave to bridge Africa’s markets and make its operations borderless.

FuturePay serves a wider range of businesses, including virtual content and entertainment platforms, B2B firms, and cross-border ecommerce businesses. It allows merchants to collect local payments and process payouts, such a commissions and rewards, regardless of geography.

Expansion across Africa

Africa’s digital transformation is accelerating, driven by a tech-savvy population and a high internet penetration rate. This pushed businesses to expand into the region, facing challenges with the fragmented payments space along the way, including complex payment systems, complicated local payouts, B2B payment barriers, and regulatory diversity. These factors can slow down merchant onboarding, limit scalability, and increase operational costs.

FuturePay wants to tackle this issue by enabling its merchants to receive and process payouts across different countries in Africa through a consolidated payment structure. Flutterwave was chosen to support FuturePay’s growth for its strong presence on the continent and a wide operational reach.

Flutterwave operates in 34 African countries, offering a payments infrastructure with a single integration to ensure that FuturePay can expand. Its solutions allow FuturePay to accept local payment methods, payout more efficiently, improve B2B payments, and grow across the continent. Customers will be able to use cards, bank transfers, or their preferred payment method, and merchants can disburse commissions and rewards to creators, partners, and suppliers without managing multiple local banking relationships.

Additionally, local African businesses can now pay their international partners using FuturePay in their local currencies through virtual bank accounts. FuturePay will expand efficiently, using Flutterwave’s regulatory and banking collaborations across 19 countries. By serving both B2B and B2C needs through a single partner, FuturePay aims to unify payments across borders and simplify Africa’s complex payment systems. Flutterwave’s payment infrastructure and extensive presence across Africa are designed to make businesses scale fast and conveniently, enabling them to connect with millions of African consumers and firms.