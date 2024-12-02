Blink Payment has launched a Card Present API enabling software vendors to integrate in-person payment acceptance into their platforms.

The UK-based payment technology provider announced the API targeting Integrated Software Vendor (ISV) partners seeking to add physical point-of-sale capabilities without building proprietary infrastructure. The cloud-based API is designed to reduce development timelines and technical complexity associated with implementing card present functionality.

Integration and terminal management

The API handles terminal setup, connectivity, and ongoing support once integrated into an ISV's system. ISVs developing in-house card present solutions typically face integration requirements, terminal configuration, compliance obligations, and maintenance overhead. Blink's approach transfers these technical responsibilities to the payment provider whilst allowing ISVs to maintain branded payment experiences within their own platforms.

The solution initially supports two Verifone Android-based terminals: the T650p and P630 models. Terminals are configured and connected through Blink's infrastructure, removing the need for merchants to establish separate relationships with terminal hardware providers.

Real-time reporting and omnichannel functionality

The API provides real-time transaction reporting, addressing a gap in traditional card present processing where transaction visibility typically requires one to three business days. Immediate data access is intended to improve reconciliation processes and operational decision-making for merchants managing high transaction volumes.

The platform creates unified reporting across online and in-person payment channels, with both transaction types appearing simultaneously in the ISV's platform and Blink's merchant portal. This removes the need for separate reconciliation processes for different payment channels.

Founded in 2012, Blink Payment provides payment acceptance technology supporting multiple methods including open banking, payment links, virtual terminals, and API integrations. The Card Present API extends the company's existing online payment capabilities into physical retail environments.