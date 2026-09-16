FinXP partners with Thredd to expand card issuing

FinXP has partnered with Thredd to strengthen its multi-region card issuing capabilities.

According to the official press release, the agreement combines FinXP's issuing licence and market access with Thredd's processing infrastructure, with the aim of supporting scalable debit card programmes across Europe and, over time, additional markets.

Processing infrastructure and shared responsibilities

Under the partnership, FinXP will use Thredd's issuer-processing stack to support tokenisation, card provisioning, risk and fraud prevention, card controls, and automated back-office operations. FinXP will retain control of its own ledger and programme strategy, while Thredd supplies the underlying processing infrastructure intended to support secure and flexible card issuing across several regions.

FinXP has issued cards for five years and already provides businesses with accounts, payments, collections, payouts, card issuing, and embedded finance services. The company has positioned the Thredd partnership as a further step in its strategy to offer multi-region payment infrastructure to fintechs, platforms, and businesses operating in regulated and underserved sectors.

BIN sponsorship and wider ecosystem role

The partnership also allows FinXP to act as a European BIN sponsor for Thredd's client base, a role that aligns with Thredd's stated approach of supporting clients across multiple geographies through partner-led issuing arrangements rather than operating solely on its own licences.

Jens Podewski, co-founder and CEO at FinXP, said card issuing forms part of the company's broader embedded finance strategy, noting that FinXP's existing status as a Mastercard principal member provides the issuing foundation, while the partnership with Thredd adds processing infrastructure intended to support more complex use cases and market expansion.

FinXP stated that it selected Thredd following a competitive review process, citing the company's responsiveness, technical capabilities, and willingness to adapt its solution to FinXP's operating model. Jim McCarthy, CEO at Thredd, said payment companies are seeking partners able to move quickly while maintaining control, compliance, and customisation, and positioned Thredd's role as helping regulated institutions and fintechs bring payment products to market with supporting infrastructure and controls.

Timing and market context

The partnership has been announced ahead of Money20/20 Las Vegas 2026, where representatives of both companies are expected to engage with fintechs, banks, and platforms on topics including embedded finance, card issuing, and international payment infrastructure. Card issuing partnerships of this type reflect a broader trend in the payments industry, where banking-licence holders and BIN sponsors increasingly work with dedicated processing platforms to extend geographic reach without building processing infrastructure internally.