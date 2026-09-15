Banque du Caire and Telda have linked Telda's prepaid Mastercard to InstaPay, enabling instant transfers through Egypt's national payments network.

According to the official press release, the connection allows Telda cardholders to send money via InstaPay to mobile phone numbers, bank accounts, other bank cards, electronic wallets, and Instant Payment Addresses (IPAs). The feature is designed to give Telda users an additional channel for completing daily transfers without leaving the app, combining the card's existing functions with access to the wider instant payments infrastructure operated under InstaPay.

Mohamed Tharwat, Head of Retail Banking at Banque du Caire, said the integration gives Telda customers access to the Instant Payment Network and adds flexibility to daily money transfers, noting that combining banking and technological capabilities is a core part of the bank's approach to digital financial services. The bank said it plans to continue introducing services aimed at simplifying transactions, widening access to digital payments, and supporting financial inclusion in Egypt.

In addition, Ahmed Sabbah, CEO and Co-founder of Telda, said the new feature brings the card's services together with the Instant Payment Network, giving users an additional way to manage funds and complete digital transfers. It was also added that the partnership illustrates how banks and fintech companies can collaborate to meet changing user needs, as Telda continues to expand its platform across money management, payments, transfers, and expense tracking.

Regulatory and market context

The integration is positioned as consistent with plans set out by the Egyptian government and the Central Bank of Egypt to build an integrated digital payments ecosystem and broaden public access to financial services. InstaPay operates as Egypt's national instant payments scheme, connecting banks, fintech companies, and mobile wallets to enable real-time transfers between different account types.

Through the process of linking a prepaid card product to this infrastructure, Banque du Caire and Telda are combining traditional banking capabilities with fintech-driven technology and InstaPay's underlying network. The move reflects a broader shift in Egypt's payments market, where banks and fintech companies are increasingly structuring partnerships around shared infrastructure rather than parallel systems, as the country continues to move toward wider adoption of digital and instant payments.